Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday will feature the Minnesota Twins playing host to the Houston Astros. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 4:07 PM ET on FOX, live from Target Field. Cristian Javier is expected to start for the Astros, while the Twins will counter with Sonny Gray.

Twins vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (778 total, 4.8 per game).

The Twins are 11th in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff paces the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering five hits.

Gray enters this game with 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray enters this matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Sonny Gray José Berríos 10/7/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Bailey Ober Justin Verlander 10/8/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Pablo Lopez Framber Valdez 10/10/2023 Astros - Home Sonny Gray Cristian Javier 10/11/2023 Astros - Home - -

