Ryan Jeffers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 94 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.3% of those games.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (27.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (12.8%).
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (38 of 94), with two or more runs seven times (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Twins Players vs the Astros
- Click Here for Michael A. Taylor
- Click Here for Alex Kirilloff
- Click Here for Max Kepler
- Click Here for Jorge Polanco
- Click Here for Carlos Correa
- Click Here for Royce Lewis
- Click Here for Matt Wallner
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.373
|.533
|SLG
|.450
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.