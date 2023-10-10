The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

In 72.6% of his games this year (45 of 62), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (27.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has an RBI in 27 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .371 .317 OBP .431 .491 SLG .610 13 XBH 9 7 HR 8 22 RBI 30 30/10 K/BB 25/10 3 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings