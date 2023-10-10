Matt Wallner vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 4:07 PM ET on Tuesday. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .249 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 45.3% of his games this year (34 of 75), with multiple hits 15 times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 20 games this year (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 32 games this year (42.7%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.229
|.394
|OBP
|.339
|.581
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|47/15
|K/BB
|33/13
|2
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.