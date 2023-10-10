The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 54 of 91 games this year (59.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (20.9%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (11.0%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 26 games this year (28.6%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30.8% of his games this year (28 of 91), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .306 .318 OBP .377 .416 SLG .472 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

