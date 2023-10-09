Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
On Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are favored by just 1 point as they aim to halt a three-game skid in a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2). An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this game.
Before the Raiders square off against the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Raiders.
Packers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-1)
|44.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-1)
|44.5
|-116
|-102
Green Bay vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Packers vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1-point underdogs or greater.
- Of four Green Bay games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- Out of Las Vegas' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
