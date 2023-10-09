Packers vs. Raiders Player Props & Odds – Week 5
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
At 8:15 PM ET on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders are at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Trying to bet on player props in the Raiders-Packers matchup? See the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds
- Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +400
- Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Aaron Jones
|-
|47.5 (-110)
|16.5 (-110)
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|25.5 (-110)
|-
|Jordan Love
|235.5 (-110)
|15.5 (-110)
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|46.5 (-110)
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|47.5 (-110)
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|30.5 (-110)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|34.5 (-110)
More Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|79.5 (-110)
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|239.5 (-110)
|3.5 (-110)
|-
|Austin Hooper
|-
|-
|14.5 (-110)
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|73.5 (-110)
|23.5 (-110)
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|51.5 (-110)
|Hunter Renfrow
|-
|-
|16.5 (-110)
