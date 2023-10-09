When Aaron Jones hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has rushed for 59 yards (29.5 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Jones also has three catches for 82 yards (41 per game) and one TD.

Jones has one rushing TD in two games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0

