Vikings vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) carry a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kansas City is a 4-point favorite in the game. For this game, an over/under of 52.5 has been set.
The Chiefs' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Vikings. Before the Vikings square off against the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Vikings vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-4)
|52.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-4)
|52.5
|-200
|+168
Minnesota vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Info: CBS
Vikings vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Minnesota has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Vikings have no wins ATS (0-0-1) as a 4-point underdog or more this season.
- Minnesota has had one game (of four) go over the total this year.
- Kansas City is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have won once ATS (1-2) as a 4-point favorite or more this year.
- Two of Kansas City's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
