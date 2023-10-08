The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) enter a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

Chiefs and Vikings betting trends and insights can be found in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Vikings vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 3.5 52.5 -190 +155

Vikings vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have combined with their opponent to score more than 52.5 points only once this season.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 48.1 points, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread one time in four games with a set spread.

The Vikings lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Minnesota has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average total in Kansas City's contests this year is 48.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won three of their four games as moneyline favorites this year (75%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Kansas City has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Chiefs vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 25.3 11 15 5 48.1 0 4 Vikings 22.5 18 23.8 19 48.1 1 4

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 49 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 25 26 ATS Record 1-2-1 0-2-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 50.3 46 Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 29 26 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 1-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

