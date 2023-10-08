Justin Jefferson versus the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and Mike Edwards is a matchup to watch in Week 5, when the Vikings face the Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Vikings vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS

Justin Jefferson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 70.3 17.6 2 17 13.79

Justin Jefferson vs. Mike Edwards Insights

Justin Jefferson & the Vikings' Offense

Justin Jefferson's 543 receiving yards (135.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions on 47 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Minnesota's passing offense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks third in the league with 1,149 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks first with 11 passing touchdowns.

The Vikings have totaled 90 points this year, ranking 16th in the league with 22.5 points per game. In terms of total yards, they are ninth in the NFL with 1,483 total yards (370.8 per contest).

Minnesota is throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 39.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Vikings pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 23 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (63.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Mike Edwards & the Chiefs' Defense

Mike Edwards has a team-high one interception to go along with 10 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up 762 (190.5 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is fifth-best in the league, at 15 per game.

One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Kansas City this season.

Four players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Justin Jefferson vs. Mike Edwards Advanced Stats

Justin Jefferson Mike Edwards Rec. Targets 47 3 Def. Targets Receptions 33 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.5 2 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 543 10 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 135.8 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 172 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

