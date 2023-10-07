The Week 6 college football schedule includes five games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini 8:00 PM ET, Friday, October 6 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Howard Bison at Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 Peacock Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

