In the matchup between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Butler Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tommies to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-4.0) 46.5 St. Thomas (MN) 25, Butler 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Tommies games.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered six times in nine chances against the spread last year.

Last year, four Bulldogs games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tommies vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 20.8 27.4 35.5 27.0 11.0 27.7 Butler 32.6 20.8 38.3 17.0 24.0 26.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.