Royce Lewis vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Royce Lewis and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander on October 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Lewis has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this year (43 of 60), with more than one hit 15 times (25%).
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (26.7%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has had an RBI in 26 games this year (43.3%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (51.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.371
|.317
|OBP
|.431
|.491
|SLG
|.610
|13
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|30
|30/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks eighth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.