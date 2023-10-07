The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) meet to try to take home the Little Brown Jug on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wolverines are massive, 18.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is set at 46.

Michigan ranks 58th in total offense this season (411.4 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 411.4 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Minnesota is putting up 24 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FBS on defense (21.6 points surrendered per game).

Minnesota vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Michigan vs Minnesota Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -18.5 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Minnesota Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers are gaining 349 yards per game (-51-worst in college football) and giving up 453.3 (-25-worst), ranking them among the worst teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Golden Gophers are putting up 27.3 points per game (14th-worst in college football), and allowing 30.7 per game (-37-worst).

Minnesota is -99-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (144), and -118-worst in passing yards conceded (328.7).

The Golden Gophers are 53rd in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (205), and 87th in rushing yards conceded (124.7).

The Golden Gophers have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Minnesota has gone over the total twice.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Two of Minnesota's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Minnesota has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis leads Minnesota with 745 yards on 71-of-121 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 92 rushing yards (18.4 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 532 yards, or 106.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Sean Tyler has run for 183 yards across 40 attempts.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 252 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has 19 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 227 yards (45.4 yards per game) this year.

Lemeke Brockington's five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (14.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Danny Striggow paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Maverick Baranowski is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 21 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Tyler Nubin has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 11 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

