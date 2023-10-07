Max Kepler vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will meet to start the ALDS.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 78 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- In 24 games this season, he has homered (18.6%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (10.9%).
- He has scored in 57 games this year (44.2%), including 14 multi-run games (10.9%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|68
|.291
|AVG
|.233
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/24
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).
