Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Fillmore County, Minnesota this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Grant County
  • Norman County
  • Roseau County
  • Stearns County
  • Carver County
  • Mille Lacs County
  • Lac qui Parle County
  • Martin County
  • Pipestone County
  • Wadena County

    • Fillmore County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Kingsland High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 7
    • Location: Le Roy, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.