Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waseca County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Waseca County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: New Richland, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City United at Waseca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Waseca, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
