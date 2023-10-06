Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Martin County, Minnesota, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Martin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sleepy Eye High School at Martin County West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Sherburn, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Westbrook-Walnut Grove High School at Granada-Huntley-East Chain High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Granada, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
