Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Freeborn County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Freeborn County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Southland High School at Alden-Conger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Alden, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albert Lea High School at Worthington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Worthington, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southland High School at Glenville-Emmons High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Glenville, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

