Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Anoka County, Minnesota this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Andover High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.