The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need.

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Roseville High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5

6:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St Paul Central High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Thomas Academy at Apple Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Apple Valley, MN

Apple Valley, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Roosevelt High School at St Paul Johnson High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 7

12:00 PM CT on October 7 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Highland Park Senior High School