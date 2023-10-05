Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Ramsey County, Minnesota this week, we've got what you need.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Roseville High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St Paul Central High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Thomas Academy at Apple Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Apple Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Roosevelt High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
