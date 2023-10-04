Ryan Jeffers vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Twins in front 1-0.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .276.
- Jeffers has had a hit in 55 of 91 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 91), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has had an RBI in 26 games this season (28.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.373
|.533
|SLG
|.450
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/20
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios (11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.