Michael A. Taylor vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 62 of 120 games this year (51.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 33 games this year (27.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.232
|AVG
|.200
|.281
|OBP
|.269
|.468
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (11-12) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 21st, 1.186 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.