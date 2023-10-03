At +8000, the Minnesota Vikings are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 3.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Vikings are 17th in the league. They are way below that, 23rd, according to computer rankings.

The Vikings have had the 11th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of the Vikings winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota hasn won once against the spread this year.

One Vikings game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The Vikings have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings are averaging 370.8 yards per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank 20th defensively with 344.8 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings rank 16th in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 19th in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has 11 TD passes and four picks in four games, completing 68.8% for 1,214 yards (303.5 per game).

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored three times, hauling in 33 balls for 543 yards (135.8 per game).

In four games, Alexander Mattison has rushed for 250 yards (62.5 per game) and zero scores.

In four games, Jordan Addison has 13 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Danielle Hunter has helped lead the way with 23 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in four games.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2200 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +50000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +50000 7 October 23 49ers - +500 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +10000 10 November 12 Saints - +5000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +50000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +3500 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

