Vikings vs. Panthers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) will attempt to end their three-game losing streak October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Vikings and the Panthers.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Vikings
|4.5
|46.5
|-225
|+180
Vikings vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 48.8, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Vikings have not covered the spread in a game this season (0-2-1).
- The Vikings have been moneyline favorites just once before this year and they lost.
- Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have combined with their opponent to score more than 46.5 points only once this season.
- The average over/under for Carolina's contests this season is 40.8, 5.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Panthers have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-2-1).
- The Panthers have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Carolina has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
Vikings vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Vikings
|23.0
|15
|27.3
|24
|48.8
|2
|3
|Panthers
|18.0
|24
|27.0
|23
|40.8
|1
|3
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|49.0
|48.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|25.0
|27.0
|ATS Record
|0-2-1
|0-2-0
|0-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|39.5
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|21.0
|23.0
|ATS Record
|0-2-1
|0-0-1
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
