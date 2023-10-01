Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Bank of America Stadium.

Before making a player prop bet, check out player props for the best contributors in this contest between the Vikings and the Panthers.

Alexander Mattison Touchdown Odds

Mattison Odds to Score First TD: +600

Mattison Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Miles Sanders Touchdown Odds

Sanders Odds to Score First TD: +750

Sanders Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Vikings Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jordan Addison - - 41.5 (-113) Kirk Cousins 279.5 (-113) 2.5 (-113) - T.J. Hockenson - - 50.5 (-113) Justin Jefferson - - 100.5 (-113) Alexander Mattison - 56.5 (-113) - Josh Oliver - - 9.5 (-113) K.J. Osborn - - 29.5 (-113)

More Panthers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Hayden Hurst - - 23.5 (-113) D.J. Chark - - 38.5 (-113) Adam Thielen - - 51.5 (-113) Miles Sanders - 56.5 (-114) - Chuba Hubbard - 17.5 (-113) - Bryce Young 210.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) -

