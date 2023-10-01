Best Bets, Odds for the Vikings vs. Panthers Game – Week 4
Something has to give when the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting October 1, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who are on their own three-game losing streak. We have best bets recommendations.
When is Vikings vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line is much more favorable to the Panthers compared to the BetMGM line, a 6.2 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Panthers.
- The Vikings have a 68.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -218 or shorter.
- The Panthers have been listed as the underdog three times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
- Carolina has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Carolina (+4.5)
- The Vikings have not covered the spread in a matchup this season (0-2-1).
- The Panthers have yet to win a game against the spread this season (0-2-1).
- Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 4.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- These two teams average a combined 41 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the total of 46.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 54.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
- One of the Vikings' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- One of the Panthers' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 101.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|152.7
|1
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|149.5
|2
|25.5
|0
