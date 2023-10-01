How to Watch the Twins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 1
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .428.
- The Twins have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
- Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (776 total).
- The Twins rank 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.
- Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.202).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (8-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Ober has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ober will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-6
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Away
|Emilio Pagán
|Matt Koch
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Chase Anderson
