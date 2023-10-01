Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (87-74) versus the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (1-6, 5.42 ERA).

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 67, or 60.9%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 29-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 776 total runs this season.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

