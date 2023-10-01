Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Brent Suter on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Brent Suter

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .274 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 89 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Other Twins Players vs the Rockies

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .281 AVG .267 .364 OBP .372 .533 SLG .452 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 44/20 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings