On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks while batting .217.

In 61 of 119 games this year (51.3%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (12.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (19 of 119), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this year (33 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31.9% of his games this season (38 of 119), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .232 AVG .200 .281 OBP .269 .468 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings