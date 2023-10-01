On Sunday, Matt Wallner (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while batting .251.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (18.3%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with two or more RBI 13 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (43.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .265 AVG .234 .394 OBP .345 .581 SLG .426 18 XBH 8 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 47/15 K/BB 31/13 2 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings