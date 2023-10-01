Kyle Farmer vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Farmer -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Farmer will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.
- In 64 of 112 games this year (57.1%) Farmer has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (9.8%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Farmer has driven in a run in 33 games this season (29.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.4% of his games this season (43 of 112), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.280
|AVG
|.234
|.350
|OBP
|.283
|.429
|SLG
|.392
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|25
|42/11
|K/BB
|43/11
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 234 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.42 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.