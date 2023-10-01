When the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers go head to head in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will K.J. Osborn find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has posted 101 yards receiving on seven catches with two TDs this campaign, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1

