Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 192.3 per game.

Osborn has seven receptions (while being targeted 15 times) for 101 yards and two TDs, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Osborn vs. the Panthers

Osborn vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Carolina in the 2023 season.

The Panthers have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 192.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Panthers have allowed two passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks third in the NFL.

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

Osborn has been targeted on 15 of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (10.9% target share).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 6.7 yards per target (76th in NFL).

In two of three games this season, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

With four red zone targets, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

