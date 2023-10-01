Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Jets (1-2) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). An over/under of 42 points has been set for this matchup.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Jets. Before the Jets take on the Chiefs, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Chiefs vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-9.5)
|42
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-9.5)
|42.5
|-460
|+360
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 4 Odds
- Click here for Broncos vs Bears
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Saints
- Click here for Lions vs Packers
- Click here for Commanders vs Eagles
- Click here for Steelers vs Texans
Kansas City vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Kansas City is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of Kansas City's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
- New York has posted one win against the spread this year.
- New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.