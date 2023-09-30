Best Bets & Odds for the USC vs. Colorado Game – Saturday, September 30
Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is USC vs. Colorado?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Colorado 36, USC 35
- USC has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Trojans have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter and won every time.
- Colorado has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Buffaloes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 93.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Colorado (+21.5)
- So far this year USC has two victories against the spread.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Colorado has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (72.5)
- USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in a game twice this season.
- This season, Colorado has played two games with a combined score over 72.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 87.5 points per game, 15 points more than the total of 72.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
USC
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|65.5
|66.5
|62.5
|Implied Total AVG
|49.5
|49.7
|49
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Colorado
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|63.4
|59.8
|67
|Implied Total AVG
|40.3
|36.5
|44
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
