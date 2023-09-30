In the matchup between the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Dayton Flyers on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tommies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-5.9) 50.7 St. Thomas (MN) 28, Dayton 22

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies won seven games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.

A total of four of Tommies games last year went over the point total.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, three of Flyers games went over the point total.

Tommies vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 34.8 31.3 57.0 22.0 12.5 40.5 St. Thomas (MN) 21.0 30.8 35.5 27.0 6.5 34.5

