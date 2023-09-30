The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2). The contest has an over/under of 48.5.

Minnesota ranks 106th in scoring offense (21.3 points per game) and 50th in scoring defense (21.0 points allowed per game) this year. Louisiana's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 479.5 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 334.5 total yards per game, which ranks 50th.

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -11 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have not covered the spread when favored by 11 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

One of Minnesota's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Minnesota has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Minnesota has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Golden Gophers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 599 yards passing for Minnesota, completing 55.1% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 75 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darius Taylor has racked up 532 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 30 times for 136 yards (34.0 per game).

Corey Crooms' team-leading 196 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 26 targets).

Daniel Jackson has caught 15 passes while averaging 40.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Lemeke Brockington has compiled five grabs for 73 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Danny Striggow leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Minnesota's tackle leader, Maverick Baranowski, has 15 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyler Nubin leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting six tackles and two passes defended.

