The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Minnesota is totaling 341 yards per game on offense (99th in the FBS), and rank 70th on defense, yielding 364.5 yards allowed per game. Louisiana's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 479.5 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 334.5 total yards per game, which ranks 50th.

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Minnesota Louisiana 341 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479.5 (25th) 364.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.5 (52nd) 191.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.3 (4th) 149.8 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (64th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (103rd) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for 599 yards (149.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 55.1% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 532 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

This season, Sean Tyler has carried the ball 30 times for 136 yards (34 per game).

Corey Crooms' leads his squad with 196 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 26 targets).

Daniel Jackson has caught 15 passes while averaging 40.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Lemeke Brockington's five receptions have yielded 73 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge leads Louisiana with 508 yards on 39-of-69 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 77 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 33 times for 311 yards (77.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dre'lyn Washington has run for 191 yards across 21 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Harvey Broussard has collected 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 147 (36.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has 12 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 140 yards (35 yards per game) this year.

Robert Williams' 12 receptions (on 17 targets) have netted him 137 yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

