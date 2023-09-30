Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Minnesota
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are several strong matchups on the Week 5 college football schedule, including the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns squaring off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers that is a must-watch for football fans in Minnesota.
College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: BTN
- Favorite: Minnesota (-11)
Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Welcome Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
