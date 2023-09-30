The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1), with college football's 10th-ranked pass offense, meet the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) and their 13th-ranked air attack on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-2.5) 66.5 -145 +120
FanDuel LSU (-2.5) 67.5 -144 +118

LSU vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • LSU has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Ole Miss has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Rebels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

LSU & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

LSU
To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
To Win the SEC +375 Bet $100 to win $375
Ole Miss
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

