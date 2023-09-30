SEC foes will battle when the Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) meet the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Florida?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida 26, Kentucky 20

Florida 26, Kentucky 20 Kentucky has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Wildcats have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.

Florida has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Gators are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida (+1)



Florida (+1) Kentucky is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Florida has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Gators have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Kentucky and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 44.5 points three times this season.

There has been just one game featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.5.

The total for the game of 44.5 is 21.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (38 points per game) and Florida (27.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 53.2 50.5 Implied Total AVG 38.8 41 32 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 52.5 44.5 Implied Total AVG 31.3 34.5 25 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

