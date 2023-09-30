Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

  • Kirilloff is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kirilloff has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 31.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 40
.234 AVG .299
.318 OBP .374
.416 SLG .467
13 XBH 12
6 HR 5
21 RBI 19
37/16 K/BB 42/12
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Koch starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 37 times this season.
  • He has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .278 against him over his 37 games this season.
