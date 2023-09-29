As of September 29 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 18th in the league.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Vikings are 18th in the league. They are way below that, 24th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Vikings have had the 11th-biggest change this season, dropping from +4000 at the start to +8000.

With odds of +8000, the Vikings have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has no wins against the spread this year.

The Vikings have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings have the 27th-ranked defense this year (382.3 yards allowed per game), and they've been better offensively, ranking third-best with 406 yards per game.

The Vikings rank 15th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) this year.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has nine TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 69.6% for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game).

Justin Jefferson has 27 receptions for 458 yards (152.7 per game) and one touchdown in three games.

Jordan Addison has 13 receptions for 185 yards (61.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

T.J. Hockenson has 23 receptions for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

As a playmaker on defense, the Vikings' Danielle Hunter has posted 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and five sacks in his three games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of September 29 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.