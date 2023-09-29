Minnesota Twins (85-74) will match up with the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field on Friday, September 29 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 191 Ks, Joe Ryan will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Rockies have +155 odds to win. The total is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.31 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-3, 5.42 ERA)

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 65 out of the 108 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Twins have a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have won in 53, or 37.1%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 26 times in 85 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Max Kepler 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+100) Jorge Polanco 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.