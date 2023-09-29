Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins will meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fourth-best in MLB play with 226 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .425.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Minnesota has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (755 total runs).

The Twins rank 13th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (11-10) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Ryan is looking to collect his 15th quality start of the year.

Ryan will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

