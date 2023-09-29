Friday's game features the Minnesota Twins (85-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-101) facing off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (11-10) to the mound, while Ty Blach (3-3) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 65 out of the 108 games, or 60.2%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 16-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 755 total runs this season.

The Twins' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule