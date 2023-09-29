This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Saint Louis County, Minnesota. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Saint Louis County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Cloquet High School at Proctor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Proctor, MN

Proctor, MN Conference: Lake Superior

Lake Superior How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherry School at Littlefork-Big Falls High School